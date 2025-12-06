Casino heist leads to multiple arrests in Lake County, deputies say

The Brief Five people were arrested in connection to a robbery that occurred at the Hot Springs casino in Umatilla, according to an arrest affidavit. The suspects were placed in custody after a chase, officials said.



Five people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Lake County casino, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the report, the incident happened on December 14 at the Hot Springs casino in Umatilla where three masked suspects are accused of robbing the establishment.

The report stated that the three suspects came in and pointed a firearm at the head of the establishment's security guard before demanding cell phones and money from employees. The suspects later shoved an employee from the cashier's booth before locating the cash register and fleeing, according to the report.

After leaving the area, deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office continued surveillance on the group as they traveled in a Grey Hyundai until they abandoned the vehicle near Great Lakes Boulevard, according to a report. A white Altima, determined to be driven by 21-year-old Taniya Sanders, later pulled up next to the Hyundai before quickly leaving, according to the report.

Taniya Sanders (LCSO photo)

The report states Sanders then parked in the area of 39436 CR 452 as deputies believe she waited to pick up the suspects. As the suspects approached the vehicle, they were taken into custody in the area of Lake Yale. The use of K( assistance was used to apprehend four of the suspects, according to officials.

Placed in custody were 40-year-old Gregory Hawkins II, 21-year-old Odaris Wiggins, 24-year-old Lucien Byron and 21-year-old Cervantes Betts.

Cervantes Betts (LCSO photo)

Gregory Hawkins (LCSO photo)

Lucien Bryan (LCSO photo)

Sanders was later determined to be the girlfriend of Betts and was also arrested.

The incident remains under investigation.