Eustis residents reported gas odor weeks before jewelry store explosion that killed owner

Residents say they smelled gas for weeks before an explosion at a downtown jewelry store that killed its owner, Wendy Davis.

The blast occurred just before 11 a.m. Thursday at Darklyn Beads & Beyond. Davis passed away on Sunday, according to her family.

The backstory:

Teco Peoples Gas said damage at a nearby excavation site prompted the fire department to respond to ensure the area was safe, but something went wrong, leading to the deadly explosion.

A growing memorial now sits outside the boarded-up shop, where community members placed bright, colorful items in honor of Davis, who friends described as vibrant and kind.

"She was a wonderful, fun, spunky person," said Mia Tompkins, a friend of Davis for more than a decade. "She would be the first one to serve, the first one praying for anyone going through something like this."

Neighbors, friends and customers stopped by Monday, including the woman who helped airlift Davis to the hospital and said she was not in pain when she died.

Some residents said they felt uneasy returning to the area. Angel Lop said the explosion shook his house Thursday morning. "It was a little scary," he said.

Everyone interviewed said they smelled gas the morning of the explosion. One woman who lives near the gas line previously told Fox 35 she reported the odor in November. Her roommate said she, too, notified their landlord.

Teco Peoples Gas said it cannot provide additional information at this time but is cooperating with the Eustis Fire Department’s investigation. The company did not answer questions about whether technicians were sent out after the reported gas complaints in November.