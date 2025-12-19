Lake County road reopening after post-flood repairs

The Brief Wolf Branch Road in Mount Dora is reopening Friday, months after heavy rain washed out part of the road. After the repairs, the road should be able to handle more stormwater, according to county leaders. Multiple roads in Lake County were damaged during record rainfall in the area in October.



Wolf Branch Road in Mount Dora is reopening nearly two months after heavy rain washed out a portion of the road.

The road is expected to reopen Friday afternoon after undergoing significant repairs, according to Lake County officials.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The update was shared Tuesday during the Lake County Board of Commissioners State of the County meeting.

The updated road is designed to be more resilient against flooding than it was before, according to Lake County officials.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"It will be able to handle more stormwater," said Leslie Campione, Lake County Board of Commissioners chair. "It’s built differently than it had been before, and we’re working on some of the root causes that contributed to the amount of volume that came through that area."

The repairs cost the county $600,000.

Campione said the county hopes to share an update on the work being done on Brit Road in a month.