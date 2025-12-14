Man found dead inside vehicle at Leesburg park, police say

The Brief A man was found dead inside a vehicle at Berry Park just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to police. Officials have not yet released suspect information.



Officials with the Leesburg Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle at a Leesburg park on Sunday.

Police responded out to Berry Park at 2121 Johns Avenue just before 1 p.m. for a call of a possible shooting victim, according to a release.

Officers located 18-year-old Juan Gomez inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound, according to officials. He was later pronounced dead on scene.

It isn't clear what led to the shooting.

Suspect information has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call 352-728-9862.