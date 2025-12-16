Leesburg Police seek 2 for questioning in investigation into 18-year-old’s death

The Brief Leesburg police are investigating the weekend murder of 18-year-old Juan Gomez Jr. at Berry Park. Two people of interest have been identified: James Fenderson IV and D'Yuntre Wright. Authorities urge tips from the public and are offering a reward as the investigation continues.



Police are searching for two people of interest in connection with the weekend murder of an 18-year-old in Lake County.

Leesburg officers said Juan Gomez Jr. was found dead Sunday at Berry Park.

The backstory:

Officers located Gomez, 18, inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound, according to officials. He was later pronounced dead on scene.

The Leesburg Police Department responds to a man found injured from a shooting in his car on Dec. 14, 2025. He later died.

Authorities identified James Fenderson IV and D'Yuntre Wright as individuals they want to speak with regarding the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call 352-728-9862.

A reward is being offered for tips, and the investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as more details become available.