Anna Kepner: Custody hearing sheds light on family tensions after teen’s cruise ship death

The Brief Family members of a teen found dead on a cruise ship attended a custody hearing revealing ongoing tensions in the blended family. One of the children is identified as the sole suspect in Anna Kepner’s death, while testimony highlighted past conflicts and alleged restraint incidents. The FBI has not announced charges, and the custody hearing will continue at a later date.



Family members of Anna Kepner, a teenager found dead aboard a cruise ship, returned to court Wednesday for a custody hearing that offered new insight into tensions within the blended family, as investigators continue to examine her death.

The hearing involved a custody dispute between Shauntel Kepner, formerly Shauntel Hudson, and her ex-husband, Thomas Hudson, over their children.

New Details:

One of those children, Anna Kepner's stepbrother, has been identified by authorities as the sole suspect in the death of the 18-year-old girl who was found dead more than a month ago beneath a bed in a cruise ship cabin while traveling with family.

Anna’s father, Christopher Kepner, and her stepmother attended the hearing but declined to comment outside the courthouse.

Testimony focused on long-standing family conflicts predating the cruise, including allegations that Shauntel Kepner kept the children from seeing their father for more than a year and took them on the cruise without his consent.

During testimony, the oldest child described being in therapy for more than a year and recounted an alleged incident in which he said he was forcibly restrained in a vehicle while he was moved to Titusville. The child testified that he briefly lost consciousness during the incident.

An attorney for Thomas Hudson declined to comment on the safety of the children, citing prior court rulings, and said the current proceedings are focused on enforcing the existing parenting plan.

The FBI has not announced whether charges will be filed in connection with Anna’s death. The custody hearing was not completed and is scheduled to continue at a later date.

How did Anna Kepner die?

Dig deeper:

Anna Kepner, the Florida teen who mysteriously died aboard the Carnival cruise ship, died from asphyxiation – or being deprived of oxygen – according to new court documents filed in an unrelated child custody case between Kepner's stepmom and her ex-husband.

Kepner died on Nov. 7, while onboard a family cruise on the Carnival Horizon.

The documents also revealed that Kepner's body was found under one of the beds in the same room that Kepner and siblings apparently shared aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship.

Who is Anna Kepner?

Nicknamed "Anna Bananna," Kepner is described as someone who filled the world with laughter, love, and light that reached everyone around her, her obituary said.

Born June 13, 2007, Kepner was fun, outgoing and bubbly. The cheerleader loved animals – particularly dolphins and butterflies – music – all expect heavy metal, her obituary said – and sports. She especially was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, who she dreamed of becoming a cheerleader for.

What happened to Anna Kepner?

Anna Kepner, 18, died at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner.

Kepner – a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville – was a guest onboard the ship. The ship was already on its way back from its Caribbean destinations. It arrived at PortMiami on Saturday morning.

Authorities also have access to records of room key swipes aboard the ship, the source told FOX News Digital.