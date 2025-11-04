Fireworks debris hit man in the eye at Magic Kingdom, lawsuit says

article

A North Carolina man is suing Disney after he says debris from Magic Kingdom’s fireworks show hit him in the eye, according to a complaint filed in Orange County last month.

What we know:

Fabricio Javier Sanchez Lopez visited the park in November 2023 and watched the nighttime show "Happily Ever After," the lawsuit said. While watching the show, he was struck in the eye by "smoldering fireworks debris falling from the sky," according to the suit.

The incident caused significant injuries to Sanchez Lopez, according to the suit.

The lawsuit accused Disney of failing to operate its fireworks show in a "reasonably safe manner" and creating a "foreseeable dangerous condition" for guests. Disney is also accused of not accounting for wind or other weather conditions to keep guests from being struck by debris during the fireworks show.

"These fireworks shows involved significant quantities of explosives and pyrotechnics, which constitute ultra-hazardous and/or inherently dangerous activities," the suit said.

Sanchez Lopez suffered serious bodily injury and permanent scarring, according to the complaint.

Sanchez Lopez is suing for damages of more than $50,000.

Other theme park lawsuits

This lawsuit comes after a woman filed a lawsuit against SeaWorld Orlando late last month, alleging she was hit in the face and knocked unconscious by a duck while riding the Mako roller coaster. In that complaint, the woman accused SeaWorld of creating a "zone of danger" for bird strikes by operating a high-speed coaster near a body of water.