Disney's most popular candy apple during Halloween

It is nearly Halloween – and when it comes to sweet treats, Disney has it all: candy apples, marshmallow treats, cupcakes, and cookies. At Disney Springs, there is one shop with a year-round spooky treat that is the most popular of all.

We'll give you a hint on what it is: it's sold at the Candy Cauldron inside Disney Springs.

Green evil with a sweet treat

It's the Evil Candy Apple – and it's one of the most popular desserts during Halloween and year-round. The apple is dipped in a cherry-flavored candy coating, then coated in a green-tinted white chocolate with an evil face.

It's inspired by one of Disney's favorite villains: the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Made for entertainment

Walk by The Candy Cauldron and you may see Cast Members making these sweet treats on full display. Depending on the year, Disney's confectionery creators have an array of Disney-inspired candy characters, such as Olaf and Jack Skellington.

The holidays are right around the corner, and Disney will have more themed treats in the display cases.

A family bond: Mother and son

Disney Confectioner Joanne Torres has been making, baking, and dipping sweet treats for more than 20 years.

"I love the interaction with the guests when we’re making apples, everyone is standing up and watching us. It’s very nice," said Torres.

It's also a family affair.

Her son, Pedro Sarraga, joined Walt Disney World as a cast member in 2020. At one point during his Disney career, he worked at the Candy Cauldron with his mom – and helped make the sweet treats too.

Pedro is now a St. Manager of Merchandise Project and Inregreation at Disney. But, he's grateful and thankful for the experience and time he had with his mom.

"I miss making the treats. I mean, it's really special, right?" said Sarraga. "She trained me, she taught me how to make all the treats and sweets."

Sarraga also received the Walt Disney Legacy Award, one of the most prestigious awards a Cast Member can receive.



"He started when he was a young man, and for what he's doing now, made me so proud," said Torres.