Disney World reveals lineup, timeline for 2026 attractions

The Brief Walt Disney World has revealed new details about what's coming to its theme parks in 2026. The resort will get new experiences and updates to existing ones, including the reopening of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Other new offerings include Soarin' Across America, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets and Level99.



Walt Disney World is gearing up for a big year in 2026.

The resort has revealed new details about what’s coming to its theme parks next year, including new additions, the return of Big Thunder Mountain at Magic Kingdom and changes at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Magic Kingdom

Big Thunder Mountain will reopen in the spring after a lengthy refurbishment. The coaster, which has been closed since January, is getting an updated track and "magical" enhancements. Disney previously shared concept art of colorful changes coming to the ride’s caverns.

Concept art of changes coming to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingodm. (Courtesy: Disney World)

Also at Magic Kingdom, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger spin will also reopen in the spring. The dark ride has been closed since August for a refurbishment that includes updated ride vehicles with new scoring monitors, new handheld blasters with an "always-on" laser beam and new interactive targets.

New technology coming to Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

EPCOT

Frozen Ever After will get updated animatronics of Anna, Elsa and Kristoff. Disney will temporarily close the attraction in January to make the switch, with plans to reopen it in February.

"Soarin’ Across America," a patriotic update to "Soarin Around the World," will debut by Memorial Day, according to Disney. The updated film, which comes as part of a celebration of the United States 250th birthday, will feature scenes of iconic landscapes and sites from across the country.

Soarin' Across America will debut at EPCOT in 2026. (Courtesy: Disney World)

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is undergoing a major transformation that includes a new home for The Muppets and the return of animation to the park.

The Animation Courtyard area of the park, which will become Walt Disney Studios, is getting more animated. The Magic of Disney Animation will open next summer in the former Star Wars Launch Bay building. The venue, which will be designed to look like the Roy E. Disney Animation Building in California, will feature experiences that bring the world of animation to life. It will feature Drawn to Wonderland, a Mary Blair-inspired playground; Off the Page!, a character meet-and-greet space with colorful backdrops; and an opportunity to learn to drawn your favorite Disney characters.

Earlier in the summer, "Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! will debut at the park. The show will feature Mickey, Minnie and their pals Goofy, Daisy and Pluto. The show is currently running at Disneyland in California.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will be turned into Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets next summer. The updated ride will feature the fictional band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem playing rock hits. Riders will be taken on a road trip across Hollywood, with the iconic landmarks along the route getting a "Muppet twist."

The large electric guitar at the entrance of the attraction will get a "vibrant and psychedelic" design, according to Disney.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will close in the spring to make way for The Muppets. Disney has not yet announced a closing date.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

Over in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will get a new mission inspired by the upcoming film "The Mandalorian and Grogu" on May 22.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Disney's Animal Kingdom

Bluey and her sister Bingo will be part of a new experience at the park next summer. The characters will appear at the Conservation Station at Rafiki’s Planet Watch for dancing, games and photo ops.

Disney Springs

Level99, an interactive game venue, is scheduled to open next year. The experience is located in the former NBA Experience building on the West Site of the entertainment complex. Level99 will feature more than 60 themed challenge rooms, duels and art hunts.

It will also feature a two-story bar serving cocktails, local beers and made-from-scratch food items such as the venue’s signature Detroit-style pizza.

What's next: 2027 and beyond

Disney World will also have new additions debuting in 2027, including the Tropical Americas land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The new land will feature attractions based on "Encanto" and "Indiana Jones," a restaurant and a family carousel.

Other projects set to debut at Disney World in the coming years include a villains-themed land and a "Cars"-inspired land at Magic Kingdom and a "Monsters, Inc."-themed land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.