AI security company opens monitoring hub in downtown Orlando

The Brief SoundThinking opened a new Alert Review Center to support its SafePointe weapons detection system. The facility will monitor real-time alerts from hospitals, casinos and other high-traffic sites. The expansion brings about 30 public safety jobs to Central Florida.



An artificial intelligence–based security company has expanded its operations into Central Florida, opening a new monitoring hub in downtown Orlando.

The hub is designed to support real-time weapons detection at high-traffic facilities nationwide.

The backstory:

SoundThinking Inc., a public safety technology company, on Wednesday officially opened its Alert Review Center, known as ARC, which will serve as an operational hub for its SafePointe concealed weapons detection system. Company executives and local officials marked the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The system uses metal bollards equipped with sensors and 3D imaging technology that function similarly to walk-through metal detectors, allowing weapons screening in environments where traditional detectors may be impractical or intrusive.

When a person passes between the bollards and a potential metallic weapon is detected, linked cameras send video to trained reviewers at the Orlando center for immediate analysis.

How the center will work

Dig deeper:

SoundThinking Chief Executive Officer Ralph Clark said about 30 employees have been hired to staff the center around the clock.

Reviewers receive at least 40 hours of training to assess whether an individual may be carrying a firearm or knife and to alert clients so they can determine an appropriate response, such as contacting law enforcement or on-site security.

Clark said the technology is commonly used by hospitals, casinos and other facilities with steady public traffic, where discreet security measures are a priority.

David Barilla, executive director of Orlando’s Downtown Development Board, said the city is proud to host the new facility, calling it a boost to local job growth and public safety innovation.

SoundThinking’s SafePointe systems are currently operating primarily in Florida, California and Texas. Company officials said the Orlando center anchors its long-term presence in Central Florida and positions the company for further expansion in the region.