Disney World husband, wife both honored with Walt Disney Legacy Award

The Walt Disney Legacy Award is one of the most prestigious honors that a Cast Member at Walt Disney World can receive. In fact, less than 1% of Disney employees receive the honor.

Disney World recently unveiled its list of 2025 Legacy Award recipients. Amanda Ferrara and Mike Ferara were two of those employees who received the honors, which was a surprise for both of them.

"I never pictured or dreamed that I would be great enough to be nominated, let alone win it" — Amanda Ferrara

They say a dream is a wish your heart makes, but for Amanda, it was also years of hard work. She’s been with the company since 2012. Her husband, who also works at Walt Disney World, presented her with the award. He’s a Guest Experience Manager for Resorts Entertainment.

"I had almost as many butterflies as I did on our wedding day" — Mike Ferrara

"I had almost as many butterflies as I did on our wedding day," said Mike Ferrara. "Instead of her walking down the aisle, I was walking down to present her with this award to signify all of the memories and the milestones she has had while working here at Disney."

Now, what’s made this moment even more magical is that her husband, Mike Ferrara, also received his Legacy Award that day, especially because this award is peer-nominated. Neither of them knew they were going to get the award on that day.

"It's just a true honor," said Mike. "And then to come home and to see both of them sitting together like our name tags now, it's such a dream come true."

A Disney love story

Amanda and Mike met at Walt Disney World, and like so many fairytales, they fell in love.

"I want to say clichély, love at first sight," said Amanda. "I think the love part came a little bit later on, but I was definitely smitten when I first met him."

Their love story continued at the park.

Mike proposed to Amanda at Trattoria Al Forno on Disney’s Boardwalk, and then they got married at the park too.

"I felt like a princess in a parade," said Amanda as she reflected on her wedding day. "We went from the lawn at the boardwalk all the way around the entire circle. Guests were waving and taking pictures. It was absolutely magical.

Now, the couple is celebrating the extraordinary recognition and is grateful for it.

"When you get married, you put the ring on your partner. Here we got to put the name tags on each other for the first time," said Mike. "So it was, being able to relive that moment a few years later with another great honor."