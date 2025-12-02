Bluey coming to Disney World next summer

The Brief Bluey and her sister Bingo will be coming to Disney World next summer. The characters will be part of a new experience at the Conservation Station at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Bluey will also appear at Disneyland and select Disney cruises before hitting the big screen in her own movie in 2027.



The Blue Heeler and her sister Bingo will begin appearing at Disney’s Animal Kingdom next summer, Disney announced Tuesday.

Disney will debut a new experience at the park’s Conservation Station, where guests can play and dance with Bluey and Bingo. There will be activities inspired by games from the popular animated series like butterfly Keepy Uppy and a "few surprises," according to Disney.

The experience will also include a dedicated photo op with Bluey and Bingo.

While at the Conservation Station, guests will also be able to encounter animals native to Bluey and Bingo’s home country of Australia.

Bluey, Bingo heading to other Disney parks, cruise line

Bluey and Bingo will also appear at Disneyland and on Disney Cruise Line ships in 2026.

The pair will be part of a brand-new show debuting at Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre on March 22. The theater will transform into Bluey’s school for "Bluey’s Best Day Ever," which will feature Bluey, Bingo and performers bringing music and games from the show to life.

There will also be food inspired by the show at Troubadour Tavern.

Bluey and Bingo will also set sail aboard select Disney cruise sailings next year.

Passengers will be able to interact with the characters during a morning character meet-and-greet, a family game show and other onboard activities.

The news of Bluey and Bingo’s Disney theme park debut comes a year after the company announced the characters would be coming to the parks in the future.

"Bluey has become a household name for families around the world and we are thrilled to bring her story to life in new ways," Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, said in a statement last year. "We can’t wait to watch our youngest guests and their families make memories with Bluey in our parks and on our cruises."

Bluey on the big screen

The addition of Bluey and her family to the Disney theme parks is part of an expanded partnership between Disney and BBC Studios. Last year, the companies announced plans for a "Bluey" movie, which would be released in theaters in 2027.

"Bluey" is an Australian animated series about a Blue Heeler puppy named Bluey and the adventures she has with her family—younger sister Bingo and their parents Chilli and Bandit. The show made its international debut in 2019. "Bluey" is currently available to stream on Disney+.