Disney Cast Members participate in special 5K inside Animal Kingdom

Thousands of Walt Disney World Cast Members recently participated in a special 5K throughout Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park. It was called the "Be Well… Cast Member, Friends & Family Holiday 5K."

Disney Cast Members and friends dressed in yellow shirts that advertised the race, as well as race bibs marking their racing number. Disney's Be Well program is only available to Cast Members, so while it is not a public event, like the other Disney races, Disney hopes to inspire others to get active and find healthy activities to keep themselves moving.

A family affair

Michelle Lugo is a huge Disney fan. She has worked at Walt Disney World for 21 years, starting as a lifeguard and now helps bring merchandise to Animal Kingdom.

Her husband, Melvyn, is also a Disney Cast Member. He's worked for the company for more than 20 years. Their daughter participated in the 5K with them.

"We come and make memories together. And we just continue to look for the best way to make our job a lot of fun for the future. And hopefully, my daughter, one day, she loves animals. So hopefully one day she comes and works for Disney. An animal kingdom," he said.

A little friendly – and magical – competition never hurt

Michelle, John, and Tyler all work for Disney and represent different generations of Cast Members.

John Cogliandro has been with Disney for two years. He's part of the "Locational Planning Team" with Michelle.

"We're a pretty close team. I would consider it like a second family. So it was when we were all signing up, we were sitting in the same room checking out who's first, who's going to get in first."

Tyler Saunders, an intern with Walt Disney World, said he grew up a Disney fan.

"The opportunities I'm given, and that's absolutely something that stuck out to me is the people here. So I think that's what makes Disney so special is just everyone you meet, all different walks of life, different lines of business. It's just truly, it's incredible."

"Just great to be together and be healthier!" she said.