Disney reveals dates for EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2026

Disney has revealed the dates for the 2026 edition of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

The festival, the newest among the Disney World festivals, features activities that celebrate visual, performing and culinary arts.

What we know:

Festival of the Arts will return on Jan. 16 and run for a total of 39 days through Feb. 23, Disney has announced.

The Disney on Broadway Concert Series, a fan-favorite, will return for live performances at the American Gardens Theatre. A pair of singers will take the stage to perform songs from Disney’s popular Broadway shows. The concerts are included with EPCOT admission and typically take place three times each evening.

The festival will again have a paint-by-numbers mural, a Figment-inspired scavenger hunt, the Animation Academy (where visitors can learn to draw), chalk art demonstrations, photo ops and event merchandise.

Visitors will also be able to meet some of the artists who will have their artwork on display around the park.

A new offering at the festival will be activities inspired by the Disney Lorcana trading card game. According to the Disney Parks Blog, there will be family activities centered around the game and the artwork featured on the cards.

In 2026, there will be more than 20 food kiosks (known as "Food Studios") serving up a variety of food—both savory and sweet—and drinks.

What we don't know:

Disney has not yet released the menus for the festival. The lineup for Disney on Broadway concerts also has not been announced. The full schedule will be revealed "soon," according to Disney.

Those who want guaranteed seating for the concerts can purchase a dining package, which will go on sale at a later date.