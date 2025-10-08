Disney World raises ticket, annual passes prices: Here's when, how much

The Brief Walt Disney World tickets and annual passes are going up, including annual pass renewals. Disney previously added dynamic pricing to its theme parks, meaning pricing varies depending on the park and the day. Individual theme park tickets will increase after October 2026 and could cross the $200-a-day threshold around the holidays, one of the busiest times for Walt Disney World's parks. New annual passes will increase by $20-$80. Renewals for the Incredi-Pass and Pirate Pass will increase $40-$80. Renewals for the Sorcerer and Pixie Dust passes do not have an increase.



The cost for that Disney magic is going up. Walt Disney World has confirmed that it is raising prices on its theme park tickets, annual passes, and on some annual pass renewals.

Disney World previously implemented "dynamic pricing," which means daily tickets to its theme parks vary by theme park, day, and demand. That will continue. Beginning during the 2026 holiday season, Disney confirmed that the highest ticket price point – only on its busiest days – could top $200 per person for a one-park, one-day ticket.

Here is what we know.

How much are Walt Disney World tickets increasing?

According to a Disney spokesperson, individual theme park tickets will not increase until after October 2026. Disney sells its theme park tickets based on demand, theme park, and offers add-ons, like the park hopper, which allows people to visit more than one theme park within the day, and lightning lane, which allows people to get the its rides and attractions faster.

A one-day, one-park ticket varies by theme park:

Disney's Animal Kingdom: $119-$174

EPCOT: $129-$194

Disney's Hollywood Studios: $139-$194

Magic Kingdom: $139-$199

Disney said increases would begin after October 2026 and the highest of its price points would be around the major holidays, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.

How much are Disney World annual passes increasing?

Annual passes are also going up. Disney World has four annual pass options: Pixie Dust Pass, Pirate Pass, Sorcerer Pass, and the Incredi-Pass (available to non-Florida residents).

New annual passes would see an increase of $20-$80, a Disney spokesperson confirmed.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 8, these were the current annual prices listed:

Disney Incredi-Pass: $1,629

Disney Sorcerer Pass: $1,099

Disney Pirate Pass: $869

Disney Pixie Dust Pass: $489

Disney confirmed that those renewing their Pirate or Incredi-Pass annual pass would see a $40-$80 price increase. There are no planned increases for Sorcerer or Pixie Dust Passes.

What they're saying:

"Disney Parks offer a full day of experiences each day, with ticket, hotel, and dining options designed to suit a wide range of needs and budgets for all who visit. Our commitment to creating magical experiences for everyone remains at the heart of what we do — and that will never change," said a Disney spokesperson when asked about the ticket price increases.