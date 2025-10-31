Disney shares first look at Animal Kingdom’s new ‘Zootopia’ show

article

The Brief Disney World has revealed a first look inside the new "Zootopia: Better Zoogether" attraction coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom. The new show features Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps and their friends from "Zootopia." "Zootopia: Better Zoogether" will officially open to the public on Nov. 7.



A new attraction will be opening soon at Disney World, and the resort is giving fans a little sneak peek.

Disney World has shared a first look at the "Zootopia: Better Zoogether" attraction coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom next month.

What we know:

"Zootopia: Better Zoogether" is the new 4D show inside the park’s Tree of Life Theater.

The show features Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and their friends from "Zootopia" as they celebrate Zoogether Day, an event that brings together the animals from the city’s different biomes.

On Thursday, Disney released photos of the attraction’s entrance marquee. The sign is a large tree with the name of the attraction front and center. On one side, there’s a sign for the standby entrance with officer Clawhauser. On the other side is the sign for the Lightning Lane entrance featuring Flash the sloth.

A first look at Zootopia: Better Zoogether. (Courtesy Disney)

Disney also shared video that included scenes from the show. The video also provided a glimpse at the Clawhauser animatronic in action.

Visitors will wear special "carrot vision" glasses during the show to see special 3D effects that make objects on the screen appear to come towards them.

"Zootopia: Better Zoogether" arrives just in time for the release of the "Zootopia 2," which will arrive in theaters on Nov. 26. The show will also feature a location from the upcoming movie.

Longtime Disney fans will probably remember "It’s Tough to Be a Bug," the show that previously housed in the Tree of Life Theater. It closed in March of this year.

A first look at Zootopia: Better Zoogether. (Courtesy Disney)

What's next:

"Zootopia: Better Zoogether" will officially open to the public at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Nov. 7.

Disney World annual passholders will be able to get a preview of the show on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. They will need to join a virtual queue on the preview days. There will be an opportunity at 7 a.m. and another one at 1 p.m.