Central Florida water parks close as cold weather hits the area

How do you know when it's cold in Central Florida? When the water parks close.

With a cold front arriving in the area, temperatures will dip into the 30s and 40s in some parts of Orlando and Central Florida. In response, some of the water parks in the area will temporarily close.

Aquatica Orlando

Aquatica, SeaWorld Orlando's water park, is closed today, according to the calendar on the official Aquatica Orlando website. As of publishing, the water park is scheduled to be open on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone planning to visit the water park should check the Aquatica website for up-to-date park hours.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon (Disney World)

Typhoon Lagoon will be closed on Tuesday, according to the official Disney World calendar. The water park is expected to reopen Nov. 12.

Disney's other water park, Disney's Blizzard Beach, is currently closed for its seasonal refurbishment.

Universal Volcano Bay (Universal Orlando)

Volcano Bay will also be closed part of this week because of cold weather in the area. The water park will be closed today and Tuesday, Universal Orlando has announced.

The park will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday, but not for cold weather. Those were previously scheduled seasonal closure dates.

If you're planning to visit Volcano Bay this week, it's scheduled to reopen on Friday.