Disney World brings back seasonal water park pass

The Brief The Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass has returned. The pass can be used to visit Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and Disney's Blizzard Beach multiple times. Disney has also rolled out new perks for the pass.



Disney World brought back its popular water park pass with new perks.

The Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass is now on sale, Disney has announced.

What is the Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass?

The pass includes admission to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach, allowing guests to visit the water parks again and again for a limited time.

Guests can use the pass through May 9, 2026. However, the pass is blocked out from March 28 to April 5, according to Disney.

Typhoon Lagoon, which is the only Disney water park currently open, will close on Feb. 14. Disney will reopen its Blizzard Beach water park on Feb. 15, while Typhoon Lagoon is down for routine maintenance.

How much does the pass cost?

The Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass costs $89 plus tax for adults (guests ages 10 and up). For younger guests (ages 3 to 9), the pass costs $83 plus tax.

For comparison, a 1-day water park ticket costs $74 for adults and $68 for children.

The pass can be purchased online, in person at Disney World or by calling 407-934-7639.

New pass perks

Disney has rolled out new perks for the pass.

Guests with the pass can get 20% off same-day cabana rentals at either water park, based on availability. To get the discount, the cabana must be booked in person at the water park, according to Disney.

The pass also includes one round of mini-golf for the season. Guests can redeem the offer at either Winter Summerland Miniature Golf or Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf.