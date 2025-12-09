Disney, Hallmark Channel team up for new holiday movie filming at Disney World

The Brief Disney and Hallmark Channel have teamed up for a new original holiday movie titled "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True." The movie, which will star Lacey Chabert, will air in 2026. It will be shot on location at Disney World. This marks the first time Disney and Hallmark have partnered on an original movie.



The most magical place on Earth will be the setting of a new Hallmark holiday movie.

Hallmark Channel and Disney have teamed up for "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True," a new original movie starring Lacey Chabert.

The movie, which will air in late 2026, is filming on location at Disney World.

Chabert, who has appeared in dozens of Hallmark movies, helped announce the project during Hallmark’s live TV special "The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday Christmas Special" on Saturday.

"I love visiting here with my family," Chabert said in a pre-recorded video with Mickey and Minnie Mouse by her side. "And I always thought it would make the absolute perfect setting for a Hallmark Christmas movie."

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The story for "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True" will center around Chabert’s Lindsey and her extended family as they head to Disney World for the holidays. But her vacation quickly turns chaotic when she discovers she’s staying next door to Phillip (Travis Van Winkle, "FUBAR"), the guy she had a disastrous first date with. But with a little bit of Disney magic and wish at Cinderella’s fountain, the two might spark some unexpected feelings.

Chabert and Van Winkle will star alongside Richard Kind ("Only Murders in the Building," "Inside Out"), Christy Carlson Romano ("Kim Possible," "Even Stevens"), Bryce Durfee ("General Hospital"), Taegan Burns ("Blue Ridge: The Series") and Asher Alexander ("Hal & Harper). Patrick Renna ("The Sandlot") will appear in a cameo role.

The movie will be written and directed by Ryan Landels, who previously worked on the TV special "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration," which aired on ABC.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Filming begins at Disney World

Some parts of the movie have already been filmed at Disney World.

Videos were shared over the weekend of the actors filming scenes at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as park visitors looked on.

Chabert, Van Winkle, Kind and Romano were all spotted in the park.

Holiday movie partnership

"Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True" marks the first time Disney and Hallmark have partnered on an original movie.

"The partnership between Hallmark and Disney dates back decades, when a shared Kansas City connection and friendship between Hallmark’s founder, J.C. Hall, and Walt Disney himself led to our first-ever licensed products, including the very first greeting card featuring Mickey Mouse," said Darren Abbott, Hallmark’s Chief Brand Officer, in a statement. "We’re thrilled to expand our relationship beyond the products we create together and onto the screen with this heartwarming and joyful Christmas movie that embodies the very best of both brands."

Disney said there will also be a collection of Disney and Hallmark merchandise inspired by the movie that will be released next holiday season.