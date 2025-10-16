Viral Walt Disney World photographer honored with huge award

The Brief Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographer Willie Jackson has gained popularity for his infectious smile and engaging interactions with guests. He earned the title of "Most Complimented Cast Member" last year. Recently, he was honored with the prestigious Walt Disney Legacy Award, celebrating his impact and dedication to making guests' experiences memorable.



It is hard not to smile when Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographer Willie Jackson is looking back at you.

Jackson was honored as the "Most Complimented Cast Member" by Disney last year. Since then, he's gone viral on social media by all the people he interacts with every day at Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park.

The backstory:

Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographer Willie Jackson has gained popularity for his infectious smile and engaging interactions with guests.

"I like to be a director or producer, and when I get guests to me, they really are my actors," Jackson told FOX 35 in February 2024. "I try my very best to show them certain areas they can pose."

He's been working at Walt Disney World for more than 14 years – the last 7 in the PhotoPass department.

"Like the young people always tell me, say, ‘Mr. Willie, you blowing up the internet.’ I say, 'I'm blowing up, what again?' You blowing up internet. Everybody know y'all, like really?

This year, Jackson received another honor. In fact, it's one of the highest honors a Cast Member can receive.

Surrounded by his colleagues – cameras in hand – Jackson was surprised with the Walt Disney Legacy Award.

"Our legacy award winner is our very own Willie Jackson!" read one of his colleagues, followed by dozens cheering him on.

"I have joy and I have happiness and I bring all that together when I come here. See here, this is not a job to me. It's like a playground and on the playground, I just come here to have fun," he told FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte.

Disney World has been honoring several cast members with the Walt Disney Legacy Award. Less than 1% of Cast Members receive the distinction.

