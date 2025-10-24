Disney World Wine and Dine Half Marathon Weekend: What to Know

The Brief Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend is now underway at Disney World The event includes a 5K, 10K and a half-marathon in and around EPCOT. Visitors should expect some road closures in the early morning and bigger crowds at the parks all weekend.



If you are heading to Disney World this weekend, just know it’s going to be a busy one. With the 2025 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend underway, visitors should be aware of road closures.

While the races take place in the early morning hours before the parks open to visitors, some changes could impact your trip. Here’s what to expect.

What we know:

The Disney Wine and Dine Half Marathon Weekend runs Oct. 23–26. The race weekend includes a 5K on Friday, a 10K on Saturday and a half-marathon on Sunday.

All the races start at 5 a.m., with runners making their way in and around EPCOT. For the 10K and the half-marathon, runners will have to use public roads while on the course.

Road Closures

Disney has released a map of the roads that will be closed for the races. EPCOT Center Drive, one of the main roads in that area, will be closed from 4:15 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The Half Marathon will cause more road closures on Sunday. Buena Vista Drive, Floridian Way and World Drive South will be closed from around 3:45 a.m. until about 9 a.m./9:30 a.m. EPCOT Center Drive West will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The closures could cause traffic delays for those driving around that part of Disney World in the morning on Saturday and Sunday.

A map of the road closures for the Disney Wine & Dine 10K. (Source: runDisney)

A map of the road closures for the Disney Wine & Dine Half Maration. (Source: runDisney)

Theme Park Crowd Levels

The races shouldn’t have any impact on park operations since they are done before EPCOT opens. But don’t be surprised if all the parks are busier this weekend. Thousands of runners participate in the event and will likely hit the parks after they’ve finished their races. So make sure to pack your patience and check ride wait times in the My Disney Experience app to help plan your day.