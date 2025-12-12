Final ride: Disney sets closing date for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

The Brief Disney has announced the last day for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The coaster, which opened at the park in 1999, will have its final day of operation on March 1. The coaster will get a new theme based on The Muppets and reopen at Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets.



Disney has revealed the closing date for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The coaster will have its final day of operation on March 1, 2026, Disney announced Friday.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, which opened in 1999, will get a new theme based on The Muppets. The new version will reopen in the summer as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.

The updated coaster will feature the iconic characters, who have now taken over G-Force Records. The fictional band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, which include members Dr. Teeth, Animal and Janice, will play their own versions of rock hits as riders travel in a "very fast limousine" to a concert across town.

Disney previously said the Hollywood landmarks featured in the ride will get their own "Muppet twist."

The outside of the ride will also get a Muppets makeover, with the giant guitar near the entrance getting a "psychedelic" paint job, according to Disney.

Disney has not yet announced an opening date for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.

Other big changes at Hollywood Studios

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster revamp isn’t the only change happening at the park. A new land themed to "Monsters, Inc." is moving into a space previously occupied by The Muppets known as Muppets Courtyard. The area featured the MuppetVision 3D attraction and a restaurant inspired by Rizzo the Rat.

Other new experiences coming to the park include The Magic of Disney Animation in the former Animation Courtyard area, a Disney Jr.-inspired show featuring Mickey and friends, and a new mission on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.