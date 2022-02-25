Pricing: How much does the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage cost?

article

Walt Disney World's new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience is surely a bucket list item for fans around the world – and you may want to start saving up for it if you haven't already.

As a fully immersive, first-of-its-kind experience where guests create their own Star Wars story, yes, it will be expensive.

Let's break down the sample starting cost:

2 GUESTS PER CABIN

$1,209 per guest per night

or $4,809 voyage total

3 GUESTS PER CABIN (2 adults, 1 child)

$889 per guest per night

or $5,299 voyage total

4 GUESTS PER CABIN (3 adults, 1 child)

$749 per guest per night

or $5,999 voyage total

The above pricing is for voyage departure dates for most weeknights from Aug. 20, 2022 - Sept. 17, 2022, according to Disney's website. Rates vary depending on your voyage departure date, the number of guests in your cabin and your cabin type.

So what's included in the price of your voyage?

2-night stay in a cabin or suite

Ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment, where choices determine your experience

Food and beverages on the Starcruiser (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages) and a quick-service meal at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or other select locations at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for your planetary excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Valet parking

Exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser MagicBand (for each guest)

Reservations are being taken now. The hotel opens on March 1.

