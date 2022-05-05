New Guardians of the Galaxy ride at EPCOT: 4 historic firsts for Walt Disney World Resort
ORLANDO, Fla. - When "Guardians of the Galaxy: Comic Rewind" opens at Walt Disney World's EPCOT theme park on May 27, it will mark four historic firsts for Disney:
- The first coaster attraction at EPCOT
- The first reverse launch for any Disney coaster
- The first Disney Omnicoaster, which allows the vehicle to make "controlled rotations to always keep guests focused on the action"
- And it's the first attraction at Walt Disney World to feature Guardians of the Galaxy (Disneyland rethemed Tower of Terror to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!)
It is also the longest fully enclosed coaster at any Disney theme park, a news release said. The ride is located not far from the EPCOT's iconic Spaceship Earth in the newly renamed World Discovery neighborhood of the theme park.
What is the ride about? The Xandarians have traveled from their homeworld, Terra, in the Andromeda Galaxy to Earth because Star-Lord remembered visiting as a child and thought it was "the perfect place for Xandarians to connect with Terrans."
As people learn about their technologies, something goes wrong – of course – and the Guardians of the Galaxy are called in to help.
FOX 35's David Martin was given a first look at the new ride on Thursday.
If you're wanting to be one of the first to ride the new ride, here is what you need to know:
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens May 27
- There will be a virtual queue through the "My Disney Experience" app and people will be able to enter once per day. There will not be a traditional standby line.
- Lightning Lane entry, Disney's pay-for-play feature, will be available for the Guardians ride. Pricing is per person per ride and varies by day.
- Riders have to be at least 42 inches tall.