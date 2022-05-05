New Guardians of the Galaxy ride at EPCOT: 4 historic firsts for Walt Disney World Resort

article

When "Guardians of the Galaxy: Comic Rewind" opens at Walt Disney World's EPCOT theme park on May 27, it will mark four historic firsts for Disney:

The first coaster attraction at EPCOT

The first reverse launch for any Disney coaster

The first Disney Omnicoaster, which allows the vehicle to make "controlled rotations to always keep guests focused on the action"

And it's the first attraction at Walt Disney World to feature Guardians of the Galaxy (Disneyland rethemed Tower of Terror to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!)

It is also the longest fully enclosed coaster at any Disney theme park, a news release said. The ride is located not far from the EPCOT's iconic Spaceship Earth in the newly renamed World Discovery neighborhood of the theme park.

What is the ride about? The Xandarians have traveled from their homeworld, Terra, in the Andromeda Galaxy to Earth because Star-Lord remembered visiting as a child and thought it was "the perfect place for Xandarians to connect with Terrans."

As people learn about their technologies, something goes wrong – of course – and the Guardians of the Galaxy are called in to help.

FOX 35's David Martin was given a first look at the new ride on Thursday.

If you're wanting to be one of the first to ride the new ride, here is what you need to know:

Advertisement