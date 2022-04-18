Disney World character meet-and-greets return with no social distancing

article

Hugs with Mickey Mouse are back at Walt Disney World!

Starting Monday, character meet-and-greets resume with no social distancing required. The tradition was stopped for two years during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Disney brought back meet-and-greets, but with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Regular character meet-and-greets are also resuming at Disneyland in California as well as aboard Disney Cruise Line and at Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

Want a high-five from Mulan? You got it! An autograph from Pluto? Just say the word!

"We know many of you have missed these special moments, and your Disney character friends have missed you, too!" Disney Parks Blog wrote last month.

Disney has been gradually working to get operations back to normal and bring back encounters that guests love, such as character dining experiences. The company says while not all locations will be available immediately, they anticipate reopening in phases in the coming months.

During its 50th anniversary celebration, Disney World recently welcomed back fan-favorite shows including "Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire" and "Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular," along with the Disney "Festival of Fantasy" Parade and new experiences like "Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade."

