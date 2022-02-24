Inside Disney's new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is on the edge of opening and FOX 35 is giving you an all-access pass to this first-of-its-kind immersive hotel experience!

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is like nothing like you’ve ever experienced. Walt Disney World calls it the most immersive Star Wars story ever created, being part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game with a lot more to enjoy during your 2-night adventure. Exclusive to onboard guests, you'll even get unique, personalizable lightsabers!

It’s the new and ambitious Star Wars adventure at Walt Disney World, 6 1/2 years in the making.

Your journey begins at a terminal near Disney’s Hollywood Studios. You’ll then board a launch pod to rendezvous with the jewel of the Chandrila Star Line: the Halcyon Starcruiser.

And when that airlock slides open, take it all in. You’re in for a glamourous, incomparable interplanetary itinerary where all crewmembers (and not so friendly visitors on board) are also part of your Star Wars story.

You’ll check into one of the Starcruiser’s 100 cabins or suites. Each offers amazing views of passing ships, planets, and stars. Kids might enjoy the bunk beds. Moms and dads will appreciate the spacious bathrooms and everyone will have fun with the interactive droid link.

Standard Cabin: Sleeps four to five passengers per room. The cabin has a queen bed, 2 bunk beds, and a wall pull-down bed for one adult if you need to fit a fifth person. Amenities include a window with a view out into space, interactive television, H20 Plus spa, mini-refrigerator, hair dryer, phone with voicemail messages, and in-cabin safe.

Galaxy Class Suite: Sleeps four passengers per room. The cabin has a queen bed and two wall pull-down beds. It also features a living space complete with integrated seating, a double vanity bathroom, bar area, and two windows with views out into space. Other amenities include interactive television, H20 Plus spa, mini-refrigerator, hair dryer, phone with voicemail messages, and in-cabin safe.

Grand Captain Suite: This two-bedroom cabin sleeps eight passengers and features two queen beds, two bunk beds, and two wall pull-down beds. It also includes a living space complete with an integrated seating area, a double vanity bathroom, a second bathroom with a single vanity, a bar area, and three windows with views out into space. Other amenities include interactive television, H20 Plus spa, mini-refrigerator, hair dryer, phone with voicemail messages, and in-cabin safe.

Each passenger aboard the halcyon carries a datapad. On it is your personalized itinerary and communications portal.

It’s a vital tool to keep you moving on your mission. Because that will include activities like playing Sabacc in the Sublight Lounge, learning to navigate the Halcyon from the working bridge, and face off against a remote lightsaber training device.

And then there’s the food. Even if you’re just a casual Star Wars fan, the 40 different dining options you have might be reason alone to book your trip. Breakfast and lunch are buffets, so to speak and dinners are completely serviced shows.

All of the food is the highest level of Disney cuisine you’re going to find.

Each 2-day, 2-night Galactic Starcruiser adventure includes a transport for a trip down to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu. Your datapad will help you complete several important missions while at Galaxy’s Edge and you’ll enjoy two lightning lane passes.

One for Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run, and the other for Rise of the Resistance. Once back on the Halcyon, you’ll confer with crewmembers on what you discovered.

And then, things get really intense in the storyline finale. This is a FOX 35 App exclusive video. You can check out the Grand Finale video by downloading the FOX 35 News App.

For most earthlings, a Halcyon Starcruiser adventure is an investment in fun.

Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser officially opens on March 1. Ready to book your voyage? You can do that HERE.

