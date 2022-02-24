Expand / Collapse search

Inside Disney's new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Good Day Orlando’s David Martin shows you how to be a hero on a 2-day, 2-night space adventure called the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. Walt Disney World calls it the most immersive Star Wars story ever created.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is on the edge of opening and FOX 35 is giving you an all-access pass to this first-of-its-kind immersive hotel experience!

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is like nothing like you’ve ever experienced. Walt Disney World calls it the most immersive Star Wars story ever created, being part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game with a lot more to enjoy during your 2-night adventure. Exclusive to onboard guests, you'll even get unique, personalizable lightsabers! 

Play "Sector Set" Aboard the Star Wars Halcyon Galactic Starcruiser

Passengers of all ages can play this exclusive starcruiser game in the Atrium on Deck 6. The goal is to be the first to match all five planets located in a single region.

Disney Parks Blog

It’s the new and ambitious Star Wars adventure at Walt Disney World, 6 1/2 years in the making.

Your journey begins at a terminal near Disney’s Hollywood Studios. You’ll then board a launch pod to rendezvous with the jewel of the Chandrila Star Line: the Halcyon Starcruiser.

And when that airlock slides open, take it all in. You’re in for a glamourous, incomparable interplanetary itinerary where all crewmembers (and not so friendly visitors on board) are also part of your Star Wars story.

Ship Muster and Captain’s Reception Aboard the Star Wars Halcyon Galactic Starcruiser

Prior to departure, Chandrila Star Line protocol requires all passengers convene in the atrium on Deck 6 for essential instructions. You’ll meet the Captain and Cruise Director who will welcome you aboard and impart important cruise information. After that, enjoy light snacks and drinks as you meet fellow passengers and share a toast to your voyage.

Outer Rim Regalia Aboard the Star Wars Halcyon Galactic Starcruiser

Wear your best galactic outfit and strut down the red carpet runway in this fun passenger fashion showcase. Or simply come as a spectator and gaze at the parade on display. The party happens in the heart of the Atrium on Deck 6.

You’ll check into one of the Starcruiser’s 100 cabins or suites. Each offers amazing views of passing ships, planets, and stars. Kids might enjoy the bunk beds. Moms and dads will appreciate the spacious bathrooms and everyone will have fun with the interactive droid link.

  • Standard Cabin: Sleeps four to five passengers per room. The cabin has a queen bed, 2 bunk beds, and a wall pull-down bed for one adult if you need to fit a fifth person. Amenities include a window with a view out into space, interactive television, H20 Plus spa, mini-refrigerator, hair dryer, phone with voicemail messages, and in-cabin safe.
  • Galaxy Class Suite: Sleeps four passengers per room. The cabin has a queen bed and two wall pull-down beds. It also features a living space complete with integrated seating, a double vanity bathroom, bar area, and two windows with views out into space. Other amenities include interactive television, H20 Plus spa, mini-refrigerator, hair dryer, phone with voicemail messages, and in-cabin safe.
  • Grand Captain Suite: This two-bedroom cabin sleeps eight passengers and features two queen beds, two bunk beds, and two wall pull-down beds. It also includes a living space complete with an integrated seating area, a double vanity bathroom, a second bathroom with a single vanity, a bar area, and three windows with views out into space. Other amenities include interactive television, H20 Plus spa, mini-refrigerator, hair dryer, phone with voicemail messages, and in-cabin safe.

Each passenger aboard the halcyon carries a datapad. On it is your personalized itinerary and communications portal. 

It’s a vital tool to keep you moving on your mission. Because that will include activities like playing Sabacc in the Sublight Lounge, learning to navigate the Halcyon from the working bridge, and face off against a remote lightsaber training device.

Lightsaber Training Aboard the Star Wars Halcyon Galactic Starcruiser

Wield a lightsaber and face off against a dynamic training remote. Under the tutelage of the Saja, you’ll learn the basic movements and ancient philosophy behind this elegant Jedi weapon. Listen carefully for a special guest appearance inside the training pod, found on Deck 4.

"An Evening with Gaya" Dinner Show Aboard the Star Wars Halcyon Galactic Starcruiser

Grab a comfortable seat in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room on Deck 4 for an exclusive dinner show featuring the legendary Twi’lek star Gaya. You will feast on a multi-course all-you-can-eat dinner while she serenades you. Gaya will be accompanied by her talented Rodian keyboardist, Ouanni. Two, 90-minute shows a night, 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Bridge Ops Training Aboard the Star Wars Halcyon Galactic Starcruiser

Take on the role of an honorary crew member and learn the skills necessary to operate the Halcyon Starcruiser’s Bridge. Training covers navigation, shields, control systems, loaders, and weapons.

And then there’s the food. Even if you’re just a casual Star Wars fan, the 40 different dining options you have might be reason alone to book your trip. Breakfast and lunch are buffets, so to speak and dinners are completely serviced shows.

All of the food is the highest level of Disney cuisine you’re going to find. 

Breakfast Buffet Aboard the Star Wars Halcyon Galactic Starcruiser

Tasty unlimited breakfast choices await you at the buffet inside the Crown of Corellia Dining Room on Deck 4 aboard the Star Wars Halcyon Galactic Starcruiser. Your daylong galaxy adventure will require this hearty meal, and make sure to wash it down with green or blue milk. This is served twice on your journey.

Lunch Buffet Aboard the Star Wars Halcyon Galactic Starcruiser

Creative and delectable wonders are in store for you at the lunch buffet inside the Crown of Corellia Dining Room on Deck 4 aboard the Star Wars Halcyon Galactic Starcruiser. Even kiddos will like the green thing. So much dessert too. This is served twice on your journey.

"Taste Around the Galaxy" Dinner Service Aboard the Star Wars Halcyon Galactic Starcruiser

Delight in a voyage of the senses with the chef’s specially-prepared, four-course meal of exotic dishes inspired by planets throughout the galaxy. On this particular cruise, the planets Mustafar, Felucia, Kashyyyk, and Chandrila are gastronomically represented. Two, 90-minute dinners a night, 5:30PM and 8:00PM.

Each 2-day, 2-night Galactic Starcruiser adventure includes a transport for a trip down to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu. Your datapad will help you complete several important missions while at Galaxy’s Edge and you’ll enjoy two lightning lane passes.

Ryloth Dance Lessons Aboard the Star Wars Halcyon Galactic Starcruiser

Come to the Atrium on Deck 6 to learn a new dance that has the galaxy moving and grooving to Twi’lek star Gaya’s hit song, "Rockstar Queen." This feels a lot like line dancing on Planet Earth.

Mini Droid Racing Aboard the Star Wars Halcyon Galactic Starcruiser

The action is fast, frenetic, and always unpredictable. Compete to see whose droid can navigate an obstacle course the quickest while staying in one piece in the Atrium on Deck 6. Two types of model droids are raced: BB and R2.

One for Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run, and the other for Rise of the Resistance. Once back on the Halcyon, you’ll confer with crewmembers on what you discovered.

And then, things get really intense in the storyline finale. This is a FOX 35 App exclusive video. You can check out the Grand Finale video by downloading the  FOX 35 News App. 

For most earthlings, a Halcyon Starcruiser adventure is an investment in fun.

Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser officially opens on March 1. Ready to book your voyage? You can do that HERE.

