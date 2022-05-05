First look: Inside new 'Guardians of Galaxy' roller coaster at Walt Disney World's EPCOT

The galaxy needs saving…again. And Walt Disney World's EPCOT thinks you can help!

On Friday, May 27, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – EPCOT's first and much-anticipated roller coaster – will open to the public. FOX 35's David Martin was able to give the ride a test on Thursday.

It's a new family thrill ride with a – get this – reverse launch. It's also an omnicoaster, which means the vehicle can travel in all directions at high speeds to keep the thrill alive.

The queue is equally impressive, Martin said.

You’ll get to know the Xandarians, who’ve traveled from their homeworld to EPCOT to show off their technologies. As you make your way through their world, something goes wrong, and the Guardians of the Galaxy are called in.

Your onboard audio will crank hit tunes from the ’70s and ‘80s as you race through the cosmos with your favorite characters from the films. Yup, be prepared to hang out with Rocket, Groot, Drax, Gamora, and Star-Lord once again.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Wonders of Xandar is the first "other-world" pavilion at EPCOT and home to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new family-thrill coaster at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

VIRTUAL QUEUE: HOW TO GET IN LINE

Due to its expected popularity, Walt Disney World will use a virtual queue line. There will be no traditional standby line. To enter the virtual queue, you'll need to download the "My Disney Experience" app. However, the virtual queue is not a guarantee to ride.

You only need one person in your party to enter the virtual queue. How it works.

Disney's Lightning Lane entry will be available when the ride opens, which is a pay-for-play add-on for some of Disney's premier rides.

Advertisement

Kids also have to be at least 42 inches to ride.