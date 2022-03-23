Disney H2O Glow After Hours event returns to Typhoon Lagoon

article

When the sun comes down, the glow will turn up at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon during Memorial Day weekend!

‘Disney H20 Glow After Hours’ returns to the water park with new elements designed to "glow up’’ your summer season. The after hours party allows families to enjoy a luminous tropical oasis three hours after the water park closes to day guests, giving you easier access to your favorite attractions.

"This year’s version will offer unique, vibrant décor, complimentary food and beverages and high-energy DJ dance parties that will transform the storm-strewn water paradise into a ‘light’ night party that creates the perfect nightcap for families visiting Walt Disney World Resort," Disney said in a press release.

Some "glow"rious experiences included in this exclusive party are:

Favorite attractions open after hours

New glow lighting effects and décor

High-energy DJ dance parties

Exclusive adult-only area

Complimentary glow wristbands

Complimentary ice cream treats, popcorn and selected beverages

Exclusive glow-themed food and beverage

The event runs from 8 to 11 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are available for resort guests on Tuesday, March 29 and general public tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 1. This is a limited-capacity and separately-ticketed event that does not require an additional day’s water park ticket or Disney Park Pass reservation.

The nighttime event starts May 28, and runs every Saturday through August 27. You can find more information on Disney's website.

