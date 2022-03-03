Disney reveals inside look at new 'Guardians of the Galaxy' attraction

article

Walt Disney World has released new video from inside the highly-anticipated new attraction ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind,' opening at EPCOT this summer.

The opening date has been reported as Memorial Day weekend, though Disney has not yet made an official announcement.

MORE DISNEY NEWS: Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is officially open

In a video posted to TikTok, Disney Parks takes viewers behind the scenes as the ride is being tested.

"'Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind' is an omnicoaster - for fans, similar to the omnirider Haunted Mansion, where the guest is pointed toward the show sets," FOX Business reported.

RELATED: 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind' to open Memorial Day weekend at EPCOT: report

The family-friendly roller coaster rotates 360 degrees as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. It will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world.

PHOTOS: Inside EPCOT'S new ‘Guardian of the Galaxy’ attraction

The new attraction is part of EPCOT's overall transformation and Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration which is underway now.

FOXBusiness.com contributed to this report.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.