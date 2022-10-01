EPCOT Candlelight Processional: Disney announces celebrity narrators for this year

article

EPCOT's holiday fan-favorite Candlelight Processional is returning this year – and so are celebrity narrators!

The Candlelight Processional will return on Nov. 25 and lasts through Dec. 30 as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth. Celebrities are joined by the Voices of Liberty acapella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra and massed choirs as they present a heartwarming retelling of the traditional Christmas story.

This year's star-studded lineup of narrators includes some past favorites and some new speakers:

11/25 – 11/26: Simu Liu (NEW)

11/27 – 11/29: Edward James Olmos

11/30 – 12/1: Raul Esparza (NEW)

12/2 – 12/3: Whoopi Goldberg

12/4 – 12/6: Isabella Rossellini

12/7 – 12/9: Daymond John (NEW)

12/10 – 12/12: Josh Gad (NEW)

12/13 – 12/14: Gloria Estefan (NEW)

12/15 – 12/18: Neil Patrick Harris

12/19 – 12/20: Mariska Hargitay (NEW)

12/21 – 12/23: Cal Ripken Jr.

12/24 – 12/26: Marie Osmond

12/27 – 12/28: Courtney Vance

12/29 – 12/30: Angela Bassett

The processional is a long-standing Disney Parks tradition dating back to 1958 at Disneyland in California. Walt Disney World guests have enjoyed the annual Candlelight Processional since 1971, initially at Magic Kingdom Park and since 1994 at EPCOT.

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth is available with valid theme park admission and a park reservation for the same date.