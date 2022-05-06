First look: New concept renderings of EPCOT's World Celebration neighborhood released

article

When EPCOT's neighborhood transformation is completed, the theme park will feature a series of gardens, illuminated sculptures, and a new exhibition and gallery venue, according to concept renderings Walt Disney World released this week.

All of the proposed renovations involve the newly renamed World Celebration neighborhood, which immediately follows Spaceship Earth.

"World Celebration will offer a beautiful hub divided into several different gardens, with a central planter based on the five-ring EPCOT logo. Filled with ample seating and shade, you’ll be invited to connect with one another and the nature around you in this lush new area," read a post on Disney's official Disney Parks Blog.

Each garden will have its own identity, which will change throughout the seasons, according to the blog. At night, they will be illuminated with lighting and sculptures, according to the concept renderings.

The redesign will also include CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, a multi-use events space that will host EPCOT's signature international festivals, as well as musical performances and concerts. There will also be a new spot for people to meet their favorite characters.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Newly released concept renderings show Walt Disney World's plans for EPCOT's transformation of its World Celebration neighborhood. Renderings via Disney Parks Blog.

In 2019, Disney announced EPCOT would undergo a massive renovation and would be divided into four neighborhood: World Showcase, World Nature, World Discovery, and World Celebration.