Disney+ subscribers to get discount on Walt Disney World hotel rooms

Walt Disney World is now offering Disney+ subscribers a discount on select hotel rooms for a limited time!

For the first time ever, if you have a subscription to the streaming service, you can book a stay at certain Disney Resort hotels and get up to 25% off. The discount is eligible for most nights July 8 through Sept. 30, 2022.

3-bedroom villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms are excluded from the deal.

According to WDW News Today, the following hotels are where you can save 25%, however you should check with the specific hotel before booking:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Proof of a Disney+ subscription required and the subscriber must be staying in the room. To book the reservation, you must use the email associated with your Disney+ streaming account.

Disney has made some pretty big announcements lately as its 50th anniversary continues at the parks.

This week, the company revealed the official opening date for its highly anticipated ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ attraction at EPCOT will be May 27. Also, for guests who miss giving Mickey Mouse hugs and getting high-fives from Mulan, social distancing will end at character meet-and-greets, bringing back the traditional encounters that were put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

