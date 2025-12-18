Florida teen back home after near-fatal crash lands him in ICU

The Brief Christian Allen, 19, is back home after months in the hospital. The teen suffered severe brain injury and a fractured spine when ejected from the back seat of a car during a crash. Allen is learning to walk, talk, and move again.



It was a milestone of a walk for 19-year-old Christian Allen as he marched out of the hospital after months of recovery following a crash earlier this year.

Allen was ejected from the back seat of a car during a head-on collision in June.

What they're saying:

Christian wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and suffered a fractured spine as well as a severe brain injury known as a Grade 3 Diffuse Axonal Injury.

Doctors say he still has a long road ahead of him with physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.

Christian’s mother, Kimen Allen, says her son goes to therapy three times a week now that he’s back home.

"When Christian walks to his car, drives off to go order his own Chipotle burrito, then we’re good," said Kimen. "It’s all coming. It’s coming."

Kimen says she hopes that this will show people why wearing a seat belt is so important.

"Even in the backseat wear your seatbelt," said Kimen. "The other two kids are fine. They walked away from the accident."

After Christian spent weeks in the ICU and months in the hospital, Kimen says her family has found an entire new support staff thanks to the healthcare workers.

"Every person, every doctor, every nurse, every therapist, that has been placed in our path has just been incredible," said Kimen. "We met a new village, and they helped bring him back and we’re grateful and thankful for all of them."

How You Can Help:

A GoFundMe account has been established to assist in Christian's recovery and medical bills. You can find more information HERE.