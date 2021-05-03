White Castle: World's largest location officially opens in Orlando

The largest free-standing White Castle in the world has opened in Orlando.

White Castle opened its highly anticipated Orlando location shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday morning. They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and many others attended.

"Disney's got Cinderella's castle, we've got the world's largest white castle," one restaurant official said during the grand opening ceremony.

The tiny-burger chain will stay open until 1 a.m. but workers anticipate that they will be serving the line until about 4 a.m.

"The Orlando Castle will be open for take-out, dine-in and drive-thru service from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on grand opening day, then reopen on Tuesday with regular operating hours 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., seven days per week. At some point in the future, White Castle will operate 24 hours per day," the company previously said.

On opening day, White Castle said that guests can order a maximum of 60 sliders per visit. A line began building the night before, with a restaurant official confirming during the grand opening that some were waiting since 8 a.m. Sunday. They chanted "White Castle" as the ribbon was cut on Monday morning.

Photo from WOFL

While known for its little square-shaped hamburgers, the menu also includes a variety of sliders like sloppy joe sliders and chicken and waffle sliders. If you need a side to go with your main entree, you can choose from a variety of options like mac 'n cheese nibblers, chicken rings, corn dog nibblers, and of course, french fries.

The company broke ground in November on the White Castle restaurant that will be located at the O-Town West near Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard. It will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, two drive-thru lanes, an eye-catching tower and 4,567 square feet of space.

Photo from WOFL

White Castle owns and operates more than 375 restaurants in 13 states.

