Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex launches pair of ticket deals

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has released two ticket deals, including one just for Florida residents.

The visitor complex is offering the Florida Four Pack, which includes four admission tickets for $167.

A one-day ticket typically costs $77 for adults and $67 for children ages 3-11.

The offer is only available to Florida residents and proof of residence is required for the tickets.

Kennedy Space Center also says the tickets can't be used for special ticketed events or with rocket launch packages.

The visitor complex is also offering the Adult at Kids Rate deal. Adults can get a one-day admission ticket for the price of child ticket.

Tickets for both deals must be purchased by May 24, and they are valid for visits through Dec. 13, according to the Kennedy Space Center website.

The visitor complex recently added a new live show titled "Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure" to its lineup. The show features costumed characters of Gobo, Red and Uncle Traveling Matt.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex also features exhibits and displays that highlight the history and future of NASA's space program, including the Rocket Garden, the Space Shuttle Atlantis and the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.