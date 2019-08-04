Disney Skyliner gondolas open today, allowing guests to take flight
Walt Disney World is introducing its newest way to get around the Florida resort - an aerial tram system that whisks visitors from hotels to theme parks while going 11 mph.
Disney theme parks to begin offering more vegan food options
Vegan guests visiting Walt Disney World parks and resort hotels will soon have more food options to choose from.
Fans gather for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween
Halloween has come early at Magic Kingdom with creepy costumes and trick-or-treats ready at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween party.
First hotel in space set to open in 2025 with cruise ship amenities and out-of-this-world views
Much like taking the family on a cruise or a trip to visit Mickey Mouse at Disney World, one California company believes that going to space will eventually become just another vacation option.
Legoland offers first look at new Pirate Island Hotel opening next year
Arrrgh, ye ready?
Tourists issued citations at Yellowstone National Park's Old Faithful for 'thermal trespassing'
Two men are in hot water for getting too close to the hot water at the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. The tourists have since been tracked down by park rangers and issued mandatory court appearances for “thermal trespassing” at the famous hot spring and are now due in court in two months.
SeaWorld Orlando offers free admission to first responders
SeaWorld Orlando is offering free admission to first responders for the month of September.
SeaWorld, Busch Gardens announce new roller coasters opening next year
The theme park wars are heating up with SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announcing details of their new attractions set to open next year.
'Halloween Horror Nights' kicks off at Universal Orlando
The highly anticipated 'Halloween Horror Nights' event at Universal Orlando kicks off on Friday, Sept. 6 and the fear is expected to be next level!
Central Florida theme park closures due to Dorian
As Hurricane Dorian churns in the Atlantic toward Florida, our theme parks are monitoring the storm closely.
Orlando's Icon Park preps for hurricane Dorian
As Hurricane Dorian nears Florida, major attractions in Central Florida are starting to prepare.
Walt Disney World shares sneak peek at upcoming ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' attraction
Walt Disney World has released a sneak peek into the new Star Wars attraction coming to Hollywood Studios this December.
SeaWorld Orlando offering free, unlimited admission for Florida teachers
SeaWorld Orlando wants Florida teachers to come to their park free of charge.
Disney shops to open inside dozens of Target stores
Target is hoping to bring the magic of such characters as Mickey Mouse and Elsa to its own customers by opening permanent Disney shops at a cluster of stores starting this fall.
Name of Disney's new 'Avengers'-themed lands revealed at D23 Expo
It’s almost time to assemble for Disneyland’s new “Avengers Campus.”
Woman uses 34-year-old free pass to enter Disneyland
It turns out, there’s no expiration date on magic.
New Halloween party at Disneyland's California Adventure has more fun for adults
Who said Halloween isn't for adults?
Disney's NBA Experience opens Monday
The NBA Experience is finally opening its doors at Disney Springs on Monday.
New Universal park likely to boost Orlando theme park scene
One company’s new park may be a boost for all in Orlando’s theme park landscape; if some experts are correct.