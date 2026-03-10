Florida man arrested after threatening workers with large axe at Ocala car wash, deputies say

The Brief Bryce Thayer, 36, was arrested on March 9 after allegedly threatening two Ocala car wash workers with a large axe while they were closing the business for the night. The workers managed to disarm and detain Thayer after a physical struggle, with security footage later confirming that the victims acted in self-defense to neutralize the threat. Upon his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deputies also discovered a glass pipe in Thayer's possession that is believed to have been used for methamphetamine.



A Florida man was arrested after he reportedly threatened two Ocala car wash workers with an axe when they were closing up the business for the day.

What we know:

Bryce Thayer, 36, is accused of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after he reportedly held up an axe to two car wash workers in Ocala.

He is also facing a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

The Marion County Sheriff's office responded to an Ocala car wash around 8:40 p.m., March 9, after a physical disturbance was reported.

Two car wash workers reported they were closing up the business and locking the doors when Thayer approached them, appearing to be very irate, a probable cause affidavit said. When Thayer was asked to leave, he held a large axe in a threatening manner toward the workers, the report said.

Out of fear for their safety, the workers lunged for Thayer, trying to disarm him, they told deputies. They pushed Thayer to the ground while one of the car wash workers hit Thayer in the face several times with his elbow to disorient Thayer, the worker told deputies, while the second worker got the axe away.

Both witness statements and security footage confirmed the victims' statements, deputies said.

The worker held Thayer to the ground until deputies arrived.

Deputies located a glass pipe during a post-arrest search. The pipe is believed to be a methamphetamine pipe, deputies said.

What's next:

Thayer was transported to the Marion County Jail.