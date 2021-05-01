White Castle opens in Orlando on Monday: 7 fun facts you never knew

Central Florida diners are getting anxious: the largest free-standing White Castle in the world opens in Orlando on Monday.

The doors leading to the tiny burgers will swing open at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location at O-Town West near Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard.

Known for its little square-shaped hamburgers, the menu also includes a variety of sliders like sloppy joe sliders and chicken and waffle sliders. If you need a side to go with your main entree, you can choose from a variety of options like mac 'n cheese nibblers, chicken rings, corn dog nibblers, and of course, french fries.

You might be wondering what the big deal is. After all, Florida has had White Castle's rival, Krystal, around for years. Here's something to keep in mind: back in February, White Castle had to shut down its virtual kitchen completely after just a couple of days in operation because of the overwhelming demand!

Expect the lines on opening day to be long, so while you're waiting, check out these fun facts about White Castle.

One of White Castle's original owners invented the flat patty

Walt Anderson was reportedly working as a cook and became frustrated with meatballs sticking to his griddle, Mental Floss reports. Out of frustration, he smashed one. Thus, the flat patty was invented.

The White Castle name was chosen to combat the negative image of 'unhealthy' burgers

Food Beast reports that because Upton Sinclair’s 1906 novel, The Jungle, exposed the harsh working conditions and unsanitary standards in meat-packing facilities, America wasn't too keen on the hamburger biz. That's when Anderson and his business partner, Billy Ingram, chose to call their business "White Castle" to convey a "sense of purity and strength."

What does the number 103 mean for White Castle?

That is reportedly the most sliders eaten in one sitting, completed by food-eating competitor Joey Chestnut in just 8 minutes.

You can celebrate Valentine's Day at the castle

What better way to show someone you love them then to promise them a romantic date over tiny cheeseburgers? Valentine's Day is a longstanding tradition at White Castle where they take reservations for couples to have a delicious meal. "Every year, reservations fill up quickly at most of our Castles," the company says.

White Castle was the first fast-food chain in America

Started in Kansas in 1921, White Castle is widely credited as the first fast-food concept in the U.S.

The company's website reads: "In 1921, Billy Ingram launched a family-owned business with $700 and an idea, selling five-cent, small, square hamburgers so easy to eat, they were dubbed Sliders and sold by the sack."

White Castle is also recognized as the first fast-food hamburger chain to sell 1 billion hamburgers!

You couldn't get a cheeseburger at White Castle until 1961

According to the company’s website: "Forty-one years after opening our doors, we [took] a calculated risk and added our first new menu item: the cheeseburger!"

Star of 'Harold and Kumar go to White Castle' is a vegetarian

Turns out Kal Penn, who starred in the 2004 comedy, was faking 'the crave' the whole time.

Now we can add that the largest, freestanding White Castle exists in Orlando, Florida!

