Sanford restaurant owner facing months of recovery after Bike Week motorcycle crash

The Brief A Sanford restaurant owner is recovering after a motorcycle crash during Bike Week in Daytona Beach. Shantell Williams said a driver pulled right in front of her motorcycle. Her recovery could take months, but Williams said she’s determined to get back onto her feet.



A Sanford restaurant owner is recovering after a motorcycle crash during Daytona Beach Bike Week in Daytona Beach, an accident she says left her seriously injured but grateful to be alive.

Shantell Williams said the crash happened after she left a gas station and turned onto International Speedway Boulevard when a driver pulled into her path.

The crash

What they're saying:

Shantell Williams said it’s a miracle she is alive.

"Let’s just say, oh my gosh, I am so blessed to be alive," Williams said.

Williams said the crash happened during Bike Week in Daytona Beach after she left a gas station and headed onto International Speedway Boulevard.

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She said a driver suddenly pulled out in front of her motorcycle.

"I remember hitting the passenger side door," she said.

The impact sent Williams flying off her bike.

"The cop told me I was thrown 20 feet," Williams said.

She said she remembers the moment she hit the ground.

"I remember landing and knowing I need to make my body as limp as possible," she said.

The recovery

Williams is now healing in the hospital after she was injured in the crash.

She said doctors had to put plates and rods in her shoulders.

"I got two plates in my shoulder, each shoulder. I have two rods in my right shoulder and one rod in my left shoulder," Williams said.

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Doctors told her it could take three to four months before she’s able to walk again.

Despite the road ahead, those close to Williams said her strength is already showing.

"The morning after, she’s on the phone with people," said Gary Carney, Williams’ business partner. "She’s bright and shiny and welcoming people."

What's next:

As Williams focuses on healing, her Sanford restaurant is continuing to operate with help from family and her business partner.

"Business as usual minus the leader," Carney said. "I am proud to be able to step in and help."

Williams said she’s grateful for the support from family, friends and the community.

There’s a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses for Williams.