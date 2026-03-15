Driver killed after fiery crash on EPCOT center drive, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver was killed after a crash near EPCOT early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to the incident around 1:22 a.m.
Officials say a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound on EPCOT Center Drive just north of Overpass Road when the crash occurred.
Investigators say the vehicle was traveling above the posted speed limit and the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The car then ran off the road in a northwesterly direction and collided with a tree.
Following the impact, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol on March 15, 2026.