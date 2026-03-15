Driver killed after fiery crash on EPCOT center drive, troopers say

article

The Brief Troopers say a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound on EPCOT Center Drive just north of Overpass Road when the crash occurred. The car then ran off the road in a northwesterly direction and collided with a tree after failing to negotiate a curve in the roadway. According to the FHP, the crash occurred around 1:22 a.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.



A driver was killed after a crash near EPCOT early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the incident around 1:22 a.m.

Officials say a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound on EPCOT Center Drive just north of Overpass Road when the crash occurred.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling above the posted speed limit and the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The car then ran off the road in a northwesterly direction and collided with a tree.

Following the impact, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.