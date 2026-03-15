Person hit, killed by train in Ocala, officials say

article

The Brief Police say the deceased individual was struck by a train and succumbed to their injuries. The road closure is expected to remain in place for several hours as investigators work at the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes while police continue their investigation.



The Ocala Police Department is investigating a death Sunday near the 500 block of SW 3rd Street.

On March 15 at around 7:53 a.m., the Ocala Police Department responded to the 500 block of SW 3rd Street in reference to a death incident. Police say the deceased individual was struck by a train and succumbed to their injuries.

SW 3rd Street is currently closed from S Pine Avenue to SW 7th Avenue while officers conduct the investigation in the area.

According to officials, the road closure is expected to remain in place for several hours as investigators work at the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes while police continue their investigation.