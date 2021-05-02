Menu: What you can order when White Castle opens in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - The largest free-standing White Castle in the world will open Monday in Orlando.
White Castle will open its highly anticipated Orlando location on May 3. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m., when doors officially open to guests. They will stay open until 1 a.m., but workers anticipate that they will be serving the line until about 4 a.m.
"The Orlando Castle will be open for take-out, dine-in and drive-thru service from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on grand opening day, then reopen on Tuesday with regular operating hours 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., seven days per week. At some point in the future, White Castle will operate 24 hours per day," the company previously said.
On opening day, White Castle said that guests can order a maximum of sixty sliders.
So what's on the menu? The burger chain is known for its tiny square-shaped hamburgers but they serve so many other items too. Their menu, as listed on their website, includes but is not limited to the following:
SLIDERS
- The Original Slider
- Cheese Slider
- Bacon Cheese Slider
- Double Cheese Slider
- Crispy Chicken Breast Slider
- Chicken Ring Slider
- Chicken & Waffles Slider
- Bacon & Cheddar Chicken Slider
- Veggie Slider
- Panko Breaded Fish Slider
- Seafood Crab Cake Slider
- The Impossible Slider with Smoked Cheddar Cheese
BREAKFAST
- Breakfast Slider
- Original Slider with Egg & Cheese
- Breakfast Toast Sandwich
- Belgian Waffle Slider
- Chicken & Waffles SLider
- Hash Brown Nibblers
- Mini Belgian Waffles
SIDES
- French Fries
- Loaded Fries
- Onion Chips/Onion Rings
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
- Clam Strips
- Fish Nibblers
- Chicken Rings
- Hash Brown Nibblers
- Apple Sauce
DESSERTS
- Fudge Dipped Cheesecake On-A-Stick
- Fudge Dipped Brownie-On-A-Stick
- Gooey Buttercake-On-A-Stick
DRINKS
- A variety of sodas from a Coco-Cola Freestyle Machine
- Hot coffee, hot tea, and hot chocolate
- Chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry shakes
- Monster Energy drinks
- Milk, orange juice, and apple juice
The items above can be ordered in a variety of combos and "big crave" boxes.
The company broke ground in November on the White Castle restaurant that will be located at the O-Town West near Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard. It will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, two drive-thru lanes, an eye-catching tower and 4,567 square feet of space.
White Castle owns and operates more than 375 restaurants in 13 states.
