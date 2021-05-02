Menu: What you can order when White Castle opens in Orlando

The largest free-standing White Castle in the world will open Monday in Orlando.

White Castle will open its highly anticipated Orlando location on May 3. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m., when doors officially open to guests. They will stay open until 1 a.m., but workers anticipate that they will be serving the line until about 4 a.m.

"The Orlando Castle will be open for take-out, dine-in and drive-thru service from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on grand opening day, then reopen on Tuesday with regular operating hours 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., seven days per week. At some point in the future, White Castle will operate 24 hours per day," the company previously said.

On opening day, White Castle said that guests can order a maximum of sixty sliders.

So what's on the menu? The burger chain is known for its tiny square-shaped hamburgers but they serve so many other items too. Their menu, as listed on their website, includes but is not limited to the following:

SLIDERS

The Original Slider

Cheese Slider

Bacon Cheese Slider

Double Cheese Slider

Crispy Chicken Breast Slider

Chicken Ring Slider

Chicken & Waffles Slider

Bacon & Cheddar Chicken Slider

Veggie Slider

Panko Breaded Fish Slider

Seafood Crab Cake Slider

The Impossible Slider with Smoked Cheddar Cheese

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Slider

Original Slider with Egg & Cheese

Breakfast Toast Sandwich

Belgian Waffle Slider

Chicken & Waffles SLider

Hash Brown Nibblers

Mini Belgian Waffles

SIDES

French Fries

Loaded Fries

Onion Chips/Onion Rings

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Clam Strips

Fish Nibblers

Chicken Rings

Hash Brown Nibblers

Apple Sauce

DESSERTS

Fudge Dipped Cheesecake On-A-Stick

Fudge Dipped Brownie-On-A-Stick

Gooey Buttercake-On-A-Stick

DRINKS

A variety of sodas from a Coco-Cola Freestyle Machine

Hot coffee, hot tea, and hot chocolate

Chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry shakes

Monster Energy drinks

Milk, orange juice, and apple juice

The items above can be ordered in a variety of combos and "big crave" boxes.

The company broke ground in November on the White Castle restaurant that will be located at the O-Town West near Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard. It will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, two drive-thru lanes, an eye-catching tower and 4,567 square feet of space.

White Castle owns and operates more than 375 restaurants in 13 states.

