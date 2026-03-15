South Daytona officer shot by suspect in I-95 chase, crash: officials

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The Brief Following the crash, authorities say the suspect opened fire on pursuing officers. A South Daytona police officer was struck by gunfire during the exchange, as was the suspect. Both the injured officer and the suspect were transported to a nearby hospital. Police say the officer is currently in stable condition and is awaiting surgery. Traffic in the surrounding area, including Beville Road, Interstate 4, and Interstate 95, remains heavily congested as authorities continue their investigation.



Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning following an initial report of gunfire off Country Lane, according to Port Orange police department.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a shooting. During the investigation, a suspect was identified and later located by officers. When police attempted to stop the individual, the suspect fled in a vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit.

Reports suggest that the chase continued with assistance from the South Daytona Police Department. The pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed on Interstate 95.

Following the crash, authorities say the suspect opened fire on pursuing officers. A South Daytona police officer was struck by gunfire during the exchange, as was the suspect.

According to officials, both the injured officer and the suspect were transported to a nearby hospital. Police say the officer is currently in stable condition and is awaiting surgery.

Investigators also noted that initial call information did not reveal any known connection between the suspected shooter and the victim from the original shooting incident. No individuals were injured during that initial shooting.

Traffic in the surrounding area, including Beville Road, Interstate 4, and Interstate 95, remains heavily congested as authorities continue their investigation.

Officials emphasized that the information released so far is preliminary, and additional details will be provided as the investigation develops.