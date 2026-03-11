Bond denied for Lake Brantley High School students accused of plotting to kill classmate

The Brief Two Florida teens, ages 14 and 15, are accused of plotting to kill a classmate at Lake Brantley High School. A judge denied them bond after prosecutors presented patrol car video showing them laughing and discussing their mugshots after their arrest. One of the teen’s parents testified for their daughter’s release. The teens remain in custody and are expected to undergo mental health evaluations.



Two students at Lake Brantley High School will remain in custody after a judge denied them bond during a court hearing in Seminole County, Florida.

Prosecutors say the girls, ages 14 and 15, are accused of plotting to kill a fellow student at the school.

The backstory:

During the bond hearing, prosecutors played video recorded in the back of a patrol car after the girls were arrested.

The footage shows the girls sitting in the back of a patrol car, laughing and joking about the situation shortly after being taken into custody.

At one point, giggling can be heard as one of the teens said, "This is such a bonding experience."

Prosecutors said 14-year-old Lois Lippert and 15-year-old Isabelle Valdez were planning to kill another student at Lake Brantley High School.

According to the state, the alleged plan was connected to an effort to "resurrect a school shooter."

A report also said Valdez wanted some kind of connection with Sandy Hook school shooter Adam Lanza.

Investigators said messages showed Valdez had an obsession with the alleged victim.

Prosecutors argument

State attorneys argued the teens pose a threat to the community, including the alleged victim and other students at the school.

A prosecutor said in the video, the teens did not appear to understand the seriousness of what they are accused of.

Defense responds

Defense attorneys told the judge the video points to possible mental health issues, arguing the girls should be released on bond so they can receive treatment.

One attorney said: "Ms. Valdez is a 15-year-old child and being in solitary confinement can worsen her mental health stability."

Lippert’s mother also testified. She said had already started to arrange help for her daughter.

"I spoke to a doctor’s office to get her counseling and a therapist to talk to and a psychiatrist," Ramona Lippert said in court.

The judge

After reviewing the video and hearing the testimony, the judge said she had serious concerns.

"The video that I watched, she thought this was cute," said Judge Melanie Chase. "I don’t want her on the internet talking to young folks about this."

What's next:

Both teens will stay in custody. The judge said she would be able to order mental health evaluations for them.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for April 29.