Missing Ohio teen found at Putnam County hotel, deputies say

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The Brief This is the second case this week involving a missing 16-year-old from another state who was located in Putnam County. According to the sheriff’s office, the teenager was found March 13 with assistance from the FBI and was safely recovered. With Spring Break beginning, deputies are urging parents to stay engaged with their teens and monitor their online activity.



The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says deputies helped recover a missing 16-year-old girl from Ohio at a local hotel Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teenager was found March 13 with assistance from the FBI and was safely recovered.

Officials say the case is part of an active federal investigation involving multiple states. Because the investigation is ongoing, authorities said they cannot release additional details at this time.

The sheriff’s office noted this is the second case this week involving a missing 16-year-old from another state who was located in Putnam County.

With Spring Break beginning, deputies are urging parents to stay engaged with their teens and monitor their online activity.

"Know who they are talking to online," the sheriff’s office said in a statement, warning that predators may target teens through social media, messaging apps and online games.

Authorities also encouraged parents to set clear rules and expectations for phone and internet use and to have conversations with their children about online safety.