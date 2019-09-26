Bed Bath & Beyond increases projected store closures to 60
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said it is increasing its projected store closures to 60 in the fiscal year, according to reports on Wednesday.
Mattel releases braille version of UNO to make card game more widely accessible
The cards have braille on the corner of each playing card to indicate the color and number or action, Mattel said.
Costco, HomeGoods and Lowe's among major retailers closed on Thanksgiving 2019
Many retail chains have expanded their Black Friday hours earlier and earlier over the years, sometimes into the previous day, to get a head start on the competition.
4 Rivers to celebrate 10-year anniversary with $10 'Mega Meat' sandwiches
Diners can delight their tastebuds with four 'mega meat' options: Angus brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, or burnt ends.
Lake Square Mall undergoing transformation
Lake Square Mall in Leesburg is going through a renaissance.
200-square-foot ‘shed' renting for $1,050 a month in California
A rental listing in San Diego received some backlash from locals who say the rental illustrates how bad the cost of living has become in the city.
Chipotle to open first Florida location with drive-thru service this Fall
Chipotle Mexican Grill will open their first Florida location with a drive-thru service this November in Kissimmee, Orlando Weekly reports.
Beer lovers, rejoice! Costco is selling an advent calendar with 24 cans of specialty German beer
You’ll be celebrating the holidays with special craft beer thanks to a boozy advent calendar that is coming to Costco.
Coca-Cola Energy: Coke to bring its first-ever energy drink to United States next year
Coca-Cola Energy: It may not be the apple-flavored Coke that’s sweeping Japan, but at least it’ll be available stateside.
Yuengling, Hershey's join forces to create limited-edition chocolate porter beer
Two Pennsylvania staples have joined forces to unite beer-lovers and chocolate connoisseurs.
'Buy a day, Get a 2nd day free' Universal Orlando tickets offered to Florida residents
Universal Orlando Resort is offering Florida residents two limited-time ticket promotions.
Doordash giving away Big Mac burgers for 1 cent
This week only, DoorDash is giving away one million McDonald's Big Mac burgers for just 1 cent.
America's first official cannabis cafe opens in West Hollywood
America's first official cannabis cafe will open on Tuesday in West Hollywood. Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe offers a "farm-to-table experience for both cuisine and cannabis," according to its website.
Planned Orlando high-rise promises affordable rent
A brand-new high-rise apartment building is planned for Downtown Orlando. At 17 stories tall, it will be in the heart of all the action, and if you think you won't be able to afford to live there, think again.
Survey: Two-thirds of millennials think they'll become wealthy in the future
Two-thirds of millennials believe that they will one day be wealthy, compared to only half of Gen Xers and only a quarter of Baby Boomers, according to a survey from MagnifyMoney by Lending Tree.
CVS suspends sale of Zantac, other ranitidine products over risk of possible carcinogens
CVS Pharmacy has suspended the sale of all Zantac brand and CVS Heath brand ranitidine products, the company said in an announcement on Saturday.
FDA cautions pet owners against dog food brand after sample shows salmonella and listeria
The FDA said Performance Dog raw pet food represents "a serious threat to human and animal health."
Average US price of gas spikes 10 cents per gallon
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has spiked 10 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks to $2.73.
FAA to review whether airplane seats are too small for safe evacuations
You may see economy seats with more legroom in the future, thanks to updated plane safety rules.
New Publix with dock for boat access in the works in Florida
Hey, boaters: your dream of being able to sail up to a Publix, load up on groceries, and then sail off into the sunset is about to become a reality.