Yuengling, Hershey's join forces to create limited-edition chocolate porter beer
Two Pennsylvania staples have joined forces to unite beer-lovers and chocolate connoisseurs.
Doordash giving away Big Mac burgers for 1 cent
This week only, DoorDash is giving away one million McDonald's Big Mac burgers for just 1 cent.
Restaurant's 'Labor Inducer' burger is attracting an 'influx of pregnant women'
The owners of a restaurant in Minnesota claim they’ve been seeing an “influx of pregnant women” ever since news of their alleged “Labor Inducer” burger started making headlines across the state.
America's first official cannabis cafe opens in West Hollywood
America's first official cannabis cafe will open on Tuesday in West Hollywood. Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe offers a "farm-to-table experience for both cuisine and cannabis," according to its website.
Magical Dining: Ocean Prime on Sand Lake Road
FOX 35's Andrea Jackson visits Ocean Prime on Sand Lake Road to see their Magical Dining menu.
Snickers introduces pecan candy bar for a limited time
Snickers announced a pecan version of its popular candy bar and it’s sure to have Snickers lovers going nuts.
Not loafing around: Domino's hiring ‘Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester'
Vampires need not inquire within — Domino’s is currently looking to hire a Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester.
Get more than a pound of lobster for $20 at Red Lobster for 'National Lobster Day'
There is a “holiday” that celebrates a favorite crustacean meal: the lobster.
Pumpkin Spice-flavored Spam sells out in hours, may never come back
Sometimes, the most beautiful things in the world only exist for a few fleeting moments before they’re gone. And then, there is Pumpkin Spice Spam.
Southern Women's Show: Chef Ze Carter
Chef Ze Carter and Chef Joy join Fox 35 to talk about food at the Southern Women's Show.
Disney theme parks to begin offering more vegan food options
Vegan guests visiting Walt Disney World parks and resort hotels will soon have more food options to choose from.
Food and Wine Weekends
Food and Wine weekends happening in Orlando.
Kroger will soon sell avocados, other produce that has triple the shelf life thanks to new science
Kroger has expanded a partnership with California-based Apeel Sciences, a company that has developed a way to slow the rate at which produce rots, doubling and even tripling the shelf life of produce like limes and avocados.
KFC is testing out a fried chicken and donut sandwich for a limited time only in select stores
KFC is not afraid to push boundaries with releases like the Cheetos Fried Chicken Sandwich, and now the fast-food chain is releasing a fried chicken sandwich with glazed doughnuts as buns.
Forget lumps of coal: Kale candy canes, ‘clamdy' canes and ‘hamdy' canes are here to ruin Christmas
Need to send a message to someone who’s been less than perfect this year? Novelty candy and toy seller Archie McPhee has you covered — now you can stuff the stockings of those on your naughty list with kale candy canes!
Pizza Hut introduces massive Cheez-Its stuffed with cheese
Pizza Hut finally found a new place to hide cheese… inside of a giant Cheez-It.
Recipe: Big Bay seafood chowder
Ray Lampe – better known as Dr. BBQ – created this recipe for seafood chowder to celebrate a classic California rivalry: The San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders.
Recipe: 'Dolphin' tacos
This week’s Thursday Night Football game features the Dolphins and the Texans, so the Taste of TNF shows you how to take dolphinfish, known to most people as mahi-mahi, and combine it with a classic southwestern dish that you'd find in Houston: Tacos.
Recipe: Buffalo burritos
This week’s Thursday Night Football game features the Broncos and the Cardinals, so the Taste of TNF shows you how to take bison meat -- from Colorado's iconic buffalo -- and combine with a classic southwest dish that you'd find in Phoenix: Burritos.
St. Patricks Day Restaurant Reviews with Rona Gindin
Guest Rona Gindin of www.RonaReccomends.com shares her recommendations for restaurants serving St. Patricks Day food.