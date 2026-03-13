Port St. John condemned home gets clean-up after FOX 35 report

The Brief FOX 35 helps get the "neighborhood nightmare" home cleaned up. A Port St. John problem property could turn a corner as volunteers get involved to help. The home is the focus of a hearing scheduled for March 19 to decide the future of the condemned structure.



A property long considered a neighborhood nuisance in Port St. John is getting a cleanup effort after volunteers stepped in following a local news report.

Neighbors said the home on Corsica Boulevard had accumulated debris that attracted pests and produced foul odors.

Decade of debris

The backstory:

For nearly ten years, the home on Corsica Boulevard has been a point of contention in the community. Neighbors previously told FOX 35 that the property was a magnet for pests and smells, creating a safety concern for local children.

"There (are) smells," neighbor Jay Cullen said on Tuesday. Another resident, Dustin Davis, said children in the area didn’t feel comfortable walking past the house.

The homeowner, James Mitchell, says he was trapped in a situation he couldn't afford to fix. He pointed to Hurricane Milton as a breaking point, claiming the storm tore off his roof and left him with a mess he lacked the financial resources to manage.

"It's just a big mess, and I've been working on cleaning up," Mitchell said.

New help for homeowner

After FOX 35 aired a story about the property Tuesday, the situation changed overnight. Complete strangers, moved by the report, arrived at Mitchell’s doorstep with heavy machinery and a willingness to work.

Don Knotts with "Scrappin Dad" is one of the volunteers helping out. He says the Coy family lead the charge and mobilized neighbors.

"Everyone needs a helping hand sometimes," Knotts said. "The rest of it is just good old-fashioned elbow grease and gloves. Without unity, there’s no community."

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On Friday, a bobcat was picking up whatever it could hold while volunteers take truck after truck to the dump. For Mitchell, the sudden surge of support feels like a miracle.

"They’re angels from God as far as I’m concerned," Mitchell said. "I got phone calls in regards to you all and they wanted to come help."

What's next:

Despite the progress in the yard, the future of the home remains uncertain. Brevard County is currently seeking authorization to foreclose on the property due to a long history of code enforcement liens.

While the trash is being hauled away, the structure of the house remains a major concern for local officials.

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"They are declaring they're condemning my house," Mitchell said. "Saying that I can't live here."

When asked about the safety of the structure, Mitchell maintained that the building is sound. "It’s a cement block house. It’s not going to collapse," he said.

A foreclosure hearing is currently scheduled for March 19. Mitchell says he plans to attend and will ask for more time to continue the cleanup efforts.

How to help

What you can do:

The volunteers now involved say they aren't finished. The team plans to help get the house at Duncan Avenue and Corsica Boulevard back up to code and provide Mitchell with the support he needs to navigate the legal process.