Florida shrimpers say they are catching space junk in their nets, and it could get worse

‘The ocean is a dumping ground for space waste’

What we know:

Florida shrimpers on the Space Coast shared some recent photos from a shrimping trip with FOX 35 News.

A local captain who’s been on the water for decades thinks what his crew is catching could be coming from rockets. He says his team has been catching more over the last few years as launches increase.

The captain says it’s frustrating, because it costs crews time and money when their nets pick up trash. Estimates of loss are around $4,000-$5,000.

Space sources saw the photos and say it’s possible it could be from rockets, but could also be cargo or cruise debris. Without proper testing and verification, they can't say for sure.

Experts say the ocean is a dumping ground for space waste still, and they’re worried the issue could get worse when Starship launches from Florida.

What we don't know:

Without proper testing and verification, no one FOX 35's Esther Bower spoke with can be fully sure what the shrimpers are catching is from space companies.

Also, it’s hard to regulate the ocean, so there’s not much that can be done to get backpay for the damages. That would be challenging for anyone to prove.

‘They should do something to help us’

What they're saying:

"I think they should do something to help us, because not only are we tearing up the nets, we (are) losing time, and it’s smashing up the shrimp so we have to throw them away," said shrimp captain Woody Moore.

"In those early days, lots of rocket parts landed in the ocean, so it’s more likely that it’s something that happened a while ago," said Don Platt, who’s an Associate Professor of Space Systems at Florida Tech.

"When starship launches from here, there could be a lot of debris, so that’s something they should be mindful of," said Ken Kremer, who’s a space journalist for "Space UpClose."

