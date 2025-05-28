Wild hogs causing havoc in Palm Coast neighborhood

The Brief Wild hogs are digging up yards in Palm Coast, including one homeowner’s property on Nora Lane. City officials say conservation land, not construction, may be the source of the problem. Residents can report sightings online, but those on private property must arrange their own solutions.



Feral hogs are tearing through a Palm Coast neighborhood, leaving behind torn-up lawns and frustrated homeowners, including one man who says he's had enough.

What we know:

Feral hogs have become an increasing nuisance in a Palm Coast neighborhood, particularly along Nora Lane, where one resident, Richard Sagala, has installed a new fence to defend his property.

The hogs have caused considerable lawn damage, digging deep holes and foraging for food. County data shows that nearly 300 wild hog sightings have been reported in Flagler County over the past year, with some reports involving large groups of animals.

What we don't know:

Officials and residents are still unclear on what exactly is driving the sudden surge in hog sightings and activity. While some believe new housing developments are displacing the animals, Palm Coast city officials say there is no active development in the Nora Lane area, which backs up to conservation land.

The backstory:

The issue has been brewing for months. Residents like Sagala have watched as the hogs, typically nocturnal foragers, destroyed lawns and landscaping. In response, local governments launched a "feral hog dashboard" to allow residents to report sightings and help track the animals.

However, when damage occurs on private property—as it has in Cigala’s case—official response options are limited, leaving homeowners to fund their own protective measures, such as fencing and trapping services.

Feral hogs are tearing through a Palm Coast neighborhood. Richard Sagala had a fence installed around his home on Nora Lane in a bid to keep the hogs out, after months of watching his yard get destroyed by the invasive animals.

"I had to do something. I had to do something," Sagala said. "Look at the damage… that’s a deep hole."

The wild pigs, known for rooting through grass and gardens in search of food, have become a growing problem. A spokesperson for Palm Coast noted that Nora Lane backs up to conservation land and not active development, countering a common theory that nearby construction is driving the animals into neighborhoods.

Still, Sagala said he’s left footing the bill for repairs and trapping.

"It makes me feel they just don’t care," he said.

What you can do:

Officials said wild hogs often follow food sources and tend to settle in once they find a new feeding area. They urge residents to report hog activity through the Flagler County website.

